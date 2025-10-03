New rotation of IAEA experts takes place at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

MELITOPOL, October 3. /TASS/. A scheduled shift of observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been completed at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), a statement from the plant said.

"The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has successfully conducted another planned rotation of inspectors from the IAEA. Four specialists, part of the 31st mission team, have begun their work to observe and assess the operational safety of the plant," the statement reads.

The safety during the deployment was ensured by the Russian Defense Ministry’s military personnel, the National Guard, and officers from the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Zaporozhye Region - their coordinated professional efforts allowed the observers' visit to be carried out safely and efficiently, the statement noted.

IAEA experts have been present at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant since September 1, 2022, following the first visit to the plant by the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi.

Earlier, Yury Chernichuk, the plant’s director, stated that the latest rotation of IAEA inspectors would again take place via Russian territory.