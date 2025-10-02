Number of Sumud flotilla vessels intercepted by Israel up to nine — TV

DUBAI, October 2. /TASS/. Israeli forces have intercepted nine vessels of the Sumud flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians heading to the shores of the Gaza Strip, the international mission's information committee said.

"Israeli occupation forces attacked and captured nine mission vessels," the Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen quoted the committee’s statement, adding that the Israeli military "uses force against ships, carries out deliberate clashes, uses water cannons, and mistreats detained activists."

Earlier it was reported that Israeli forces intercepted four vessels of the Sumud flotilla, with around 70 activists having been detained.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, also referred to as the Global Freedom Flotilla, consists of dozens of vessels from various countries with hundreds of activists onboard, including Swedish human rights activist Greta Thunberg. It arrived at the Tunisian coast on September 7. The mission’s goal is to break through the blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid to the people affected by the conflict.

Israeli authorities have repeatedly stated that they will not allow those vessels to approach the shores of Gaza, citing a naval blockade due to the ongoing fighting in the Palestinian enclave. Israel offered flotilla activists the opportunity to unload the humanitarian aid at the Israeli port of Ashkelon, closest to Gaza, or at a port in any other country, from where the aid could then be delivered to the Strip. According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the activists rejected all those offers.