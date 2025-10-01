Israel starts intercepting ships of Global Sumud Flotilla, arresting activists — TV

TUNISIA, October 1. /TASS/. Israel has launched an operation to intercept vessels and detain activists of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, transporting humanitarian cargo, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported.

"Our ships are currently being unlawfully intercepted. Servicemen are boarding them and turn off cameras," the channel quoted the humanitarian mission as saying.

According to the report, activists who are now on board the Alma and Sirius vessels are being detained.

Earlier, the flotilla’s spokespersons said the vessels were approsimately 75 nautical miles away from the Palestinian enclave’s coast, and their radars were showing "over 20 unknown vessels" just three nautical miles away.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, also referred to as the Global Freedom Flotilla, consists of dozens of vessels from various countries with hundreds of activists onboard, including Swedish human rights activist Greta Thunberg. It arrived at the Tunisian coast on September 7. The mission’s goal is to break through the blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid to the people affected by the conflict.

Israel’s authorities said on several occasions they would not let the humanitarian vessels approach the shores of the Gaza Strip, citing the maritime blockade imposed amid military operations in the enclave. Israel suggested that the activists disembark at the Israeli port of Ashkelon or at any other nearby seaport instead, from where their humanitarian cargo could be delivered to Gaza. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the activists had rejected their proposal.