Israeli ships block Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla — TV

TUNISIA, October 1. /TASS/. Israeli ships have blocked the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is sailing towards the Gaza Strip coast on a humanitarian mission, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported.

According to the report, communication with several vessels has been lost. One of them, which has an Al Jazeera correspondent on board, has issued a distress signal.

Earlier, the flotilla’s spokespersons said the vessels were approximately 75 nautical miles away from the Palestinian enclave’s coast, and their radars were showing "over 20 unknown vessels" just three nautical miles away.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, also referred to as the Global Freedom Flotilla, consists of dozens of vessels from various countries with hundreds of activists onboard, including Swedish human rights activist Greta Thunberg. It arrived at the Tunisian coast on September 7. The mission’s goal is to break through the blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid to the people affected by the conflict.

Israel’s authorities said on several occasions they would not let the humanitarian vessels approach the shores of the Gaza Strip, citing the maritime blockade imposed amid military operations in the enclave. Israel suggested that the activists disembark at the Israeli port of Ashkelon or at any other nearby seaport instead, from where their humanitarian cargo could be delivered to Gaza. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the activists had rejected their proposal.