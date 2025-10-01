Hamas to ask US, mediators for guarantees on withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza

CAIRO, October 1. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas will ask the US and mediators to guarantee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip and to clarify the procedure for disarming radical militias in the enclave, the Maan news agency, which is close to Hamas, reported.

According to it, during the upcoming consultations in Doha, Hamas representatives intend to ask Washington for "a timetable and mechanism for the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the enclave."

Maan noted that, despite Hamas's generally positive reaction to Trump's proposed plan, an agreement is unlikely to be reached in the coming days. This is evident from the demands Hamas has put forward and the possibility of amending the White House's proposals in light of these demands.

On September 29, the White House released the US president's comprehensive plan aimed at resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip. The document consists of 20 provisions. Notably, it calls for the establishment of a temporary external administration in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel announced its agreement with the plan. On September 30, Trump said that the US was ready to give Hamas three to four days to consider the proposals.