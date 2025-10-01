Israel takes Netzarim corridor under control, splitting Gaza in two

TEL AVIV, October 1. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has taken control of the Netzarim corridor, thus splitting the Gaza Strip in two, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"The IDF has completed the takeover of the Netzarim corridor west of Gaza’s coast, splitting Gaza into north and south. This will tighten the siege of Gaza City, and anyone who tries to move southward will be required to pass through the IDF’s checkpoints," he wrote on the X social network.

In his words, "this is the last opportunity for Gaza residents to move to the south, leaving Hamas terrorists isolated in Gaza City."

"Those staying in Gaza City will be considered terrorists and terror supporters," the Israeli minister added.

Katz emphasized that the IDF "is ready for any developments" and "is fully determined to continue the operation until all its hostages are returned and Hamas lays down weapons."

This "will pave the way to ending the war" in the Gaza Strip, he concluded.