US government partially shuts down due to lack of funding

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. The US federal government partially shut down after Republicans and Democrats in Congress failed to reach agreements on funding.

On Tuesday, the Senate rejected two bills submitted by the parties, which were aimed at averting a shutdown. A bill developed by Republicans failed in a 55 to 45 vote. Meanwhile, 47 senators voted in favor of a Democratic bill, and 53 opposed. A bill needs to hit the 60-vote threshold to pass.

According to Senate majority leader John Thune (Republican of South Dakota), another vote could take place on Wednesday. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat of New York) expressed readiness to hold consultations with Republicans to develop a bill that both parties would be able to back.