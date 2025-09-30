Seeking Nobel 'for the country', Trump has Ukraine peace in his crosshairs

WASHINGTON, September 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that settling the Ukrainian crisis would mark a "really great" achievement, he said while addressing the senior command of the US Armed Forces.

Reflecting on the possibility of being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump asserted that he does not covet it for himself but rather wants "the country to get it." "We have just about everybody. We have one signature that we need, and that signature will pay in hell if they don't sign. I hope they sign for their own good and create something really great," Trump stated during a meeting with US generals, which was organized by US Secretary of the Army Pete Hegseth. The event took place at the US Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia.

"To have done eight of them [conflicts] is just like such an honor. And then we have [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Vladimir] Zelensky," Trump continued. At the same time, he reiterated his assessment that the Ukrainian crisis should never have even started.