Pentagon chief says Washington prepares for war out of a 'love for peace'

WASHINGTON, September 30. /TASS/. US Secretary of the Army Pete Hegseth stated that Washington is preparing for war, even though it does not desire it.

"From this moment forward, the only mission of the newly restored Department of War is this war, fighting, preparing for war and preparing to win," Hegseth declared, speaking at a meeting with hundreds of US generals and admirals at the US Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia.

The US official emphasized that they are not preparing for war "because we want war." "No one here wants war, but it's because we love peace," he explained.

"Our number one job, of course, is to be strong so that we can prevent war in the first place. The [US] President [Donald Trump] talks about it all the time. It's called peace through strength," stated Hegseth.