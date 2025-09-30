Latvia 'in hybrid warfare' with Russia, defense minister says

VILNIUS, September 30. /TASS/. Latvia is currently in a hybrid confrontation with Russia, according to the defense chief of the Baltic state, Andris Spruds.

"We are not formally at war [with Russia], but we are not at peace, we are in hybrid war. This is a reality, what we must confront, what we must tackle, what we must be prepared for," Bloomberg quoted him as saying.

Earlier Spruds stated Latvia decided to close its airspace up to an altitude of 6 km within a 50-kilometer zone from the eastern border starting September 11, based on a recommendation from the military after a risk review. Even though no direct threat is currently posed to the Baltic state, precautionary measures are required, Spruds noted.