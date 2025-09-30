Zelensky announces plans to earn money from arms exports

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities plan to export certain types of weapons, which it has in abundance, in order to earn money to purchase scarce weapons, Vladimir Zelensky reported.

"We have already reached agreements on four export platforms: the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. We will prepare the relevant agreements," Zelensky said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine will export "certain types of weapons that are in surplus" to obtain additional funds for producing scarce weapons.

At the same time, Ukrainian media reported, citing sources in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, that a delegation from Kiev has already left for the United States to discuss the joint production of drones. The two sides plan to touch upon technical issues.