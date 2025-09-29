US plan envisages demilitarization of Hamas — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. The US plan on Gaza Strip settlement envisages demilitarization of Hamas and other Palestinian groups, to be carried out by Islamic countries, US President Donald Trump said.

"Under the plan Arab, and Muslim countries have committed then in writing, in many cases, but I actually would take their word for it, the people I mentioned, I'd take their word for it to demilitarize Gaza, and that's quickly, decommission the military capabilities of Hamas and all other terror organizations," the US leader said at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House.

At the same time, Trump warned that if Hamas rejects the above-mentioned settlement plan, he will fully support Israel’s further military actions against the Palestinian movement.

"Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas, but I hope that we're going to have a deal for peace," the US leader said.

Shortly before Trump and Netanyahu’s media availability, the White House published the 20-point ‘Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza Conflict.’ The US administration does not envisage the Palestinian enclave’s annexation or occupation by Israel, but suggests deploying "a temporary International Stabilization Force" there. It also suggests external governance with international participation for Gaza during the transition period. The US administration does not envisage the forced relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. However, it says that Hamas will not be allowed to take part in post-conflict Gaza governance in any form.