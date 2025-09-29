Full volume of humanitarian aid to reach Gaza after hostages released — White House

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. Humanitarian aid will be delivered to the Gaza Strip in full after all hostages held by Palestine’s radical Hamas movement are released, according to US President Donald Trump’s ‘Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza Conflict.’

"Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty," the document says.

"Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the January 19, 2025, agreement regarding humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads," it says.

Also, Hamas members "who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.".