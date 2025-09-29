Von der Leyen says after elections in Moldova that EU 'door is open'

BRUSSELS, September 29. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Moldova on the outcome of recent parliamentary elections, adding that Brussels will support Chisinau in its EU membership bid.

"Moldova, you’ve done it again," she wrote on the X social network. "You made your choice clear: Europe. Democracy. Freedom. Our door is open. And we will stand with you every step of the way."

European Council President Antonio Costa said on X that the people of Moldova have made a clear choice towards democracy, despite alleged Russian pressure and interference. In turn, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas baselessly accused Russia of "efforts to spread disinformation" about the Moldovan election and expressed support to the Moldovans "on their path to the EU."

About 52% of Moldova’s registered voters cast their ballot in the parliamentary elections on September 28. After 100% of ballots have been counted, the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity received 50.20% of the vote. The main opposition force, the Patriotic Electoral Bloc got 24.17%; the pro-European Alternative bloc - 7.96%, Our Party - 6.20%. The pro-European Democracy at Home party received 5.62%. PAS is projected to win 55 seats in the 101-seat parliament. The Patriotic Electoral Bloc will get 26 seats, the Alternative bloc - 8, Our Party - 6, Democracy at Home - 6. The ruling party will receive some seats following the re-distribution of votes from parties that did not make it into the parliament. However, the final results are yet to be announced by the CEC.