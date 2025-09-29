Israel's amendments to Trump's Gaza plan impede its implementation — newspaper

TUNIS, September 29. /TASS/. Israeli negotiators have introduced amendments to US President Donald Trump’s plan for resolving the Gaza conflict in recent hours, complicating its implementation, Al Araby Al Jadeed reported, citing sources.

According to the officials, "during the negotiations [between the US and Israeli sides], the language of the plan regarding its implementation mechanisms became vague," with "no clarity except for the release of Israeli hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip." They added that "what has happened in the last few hours appears to be an attempt to undermine the plan," as the Israeli changes make it difficult to "interpret and agree on, let alone implement, the 21 points outlined in Trump’s original proposal."

On September 23, Trump met with representatives from Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey to discuss prospects for resolving the Gaza crisis. According to the Financial Times, the White House host presented a plan that envisions the deployment of an international contingent composed of troops from Arab and Islamic countries in the enclave after the conflict ends. The report also noted that the plan includes a provision for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas.

On September 26, Trump told reporters that a deal to resolve the Gaza conflict had likely been reached, but he did not disclose details or specify a timeline for its implementation. On September 28, in an interview with Reuters, the US president said he expected to finalize the terms of the Gaza settlement during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on September 29.