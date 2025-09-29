Israeli attacks on Gaza claim over 50 lives in past day

BEIRUT, September 29. /TASS/. The death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza City and its outskirts has surpassed 50 over the past day, with another 184 people wounded, the enclave’s Health Ministry reported on X.

According to the ministry, military operations in the Gaza Strip have killed 66,055 Palestinians and injured more than 168,000 since October 7, 2023.

A local civil defense official told Al Jazeera that on Monday morning, the bodies of 23 victims were recovered from the rubble of collapsed buildings in the central and southern parts of the city.

He added that four more Palestinians were killed in Rafah, in the south of the enclave, where a humanitarian aid distribution center came under fire. The number of casualties is still being clarified.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the launch of Israel’s offensive operation in Gaza City, the embattled enclave’s capital, aiming to fully defeat Hamas. Earlier, the IDF repeatedly warned civilians about the need to leave the combat zone, including by dropping leaflets.

On September 28, over 140 radical targets came under attack, including structures used as firing positions.