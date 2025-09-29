Moldova’s Dodon says opposition leaders do not recognize election returns

CHISINAU, September 29. /TASS/. The leaders of the opposition Patriotic Bloc of Moldova do not accept the results of the parliamentary elections and will contest them, former president Igor Dodon, who leads the Socialist Party around which the bloc was formed, said at an opposition rally outside parliament.

"There are violations that we review as they come in, and we will address them accordingly. Until all complaints are examined, we will not recognize any elections, because we must wait for the results of the complaints. The Central Electoral Commission will consider them first. If it rejects them, we will go to the Court of Appeals, then to the Supreme Court of Justice, and then to the Constitutional Court. We will act strictly according to the law," Dodon said. He emphasized that other opposition parties have also submitted complaints about violations.

Dodon called on his supporters outside parliament not to fall for provocations from those sent by the authorities to destabilize the situation.

"We called for calm yesterday, and we call for calm today. We are not provoking anyone. You saw two or three instigators at our protest demonstration, sent by the ruling party, who are always present at all their rallies," Dodon said after one of President Maia Sandu's supporters began shouting insults at the opposition and chanting Nazi slogans. He was removed from the rally by police.

According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, after 99.9% of the votes have been counted, the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) retains control of parliament, receiving 50.16%, while the opposition Patriotic Bloc has 24.19%. The pro-European bloc Alternative has 7.97%, Our Party has 6.20%, and the pro-European party Democracy at Home has 5.62%.

According to these figures, the PAS could win 55 seats in the 101-seat parliament, the Patriotic Bloc - 26, the pro-European bloc Alternative - 8, Our Party - 6, and Democracy at Home - 6. The ruling party could expand this advantage through a redistribution of votes cast for its unsuccessful competitors. However, the final results are yet to be announced by the Central Election Commission.