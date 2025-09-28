Sandu's party receives 43.05% of votes in Moldovan elections

CHISINAU, September 29. /TASS/. The Action and Solidarity Party, founded by Moldovan President Maia Sandu, received 43.05% of the votes in the parliamentary elections, with opposition parties receiving the remainder, according to preliminary results published by the Central Electoral Commission after counting 60% of the votes.

In particular, the main opposition force, the Patriotic Bloc, formed around the Socialist Party, received 29.22%. The pro-European bloc of parties, Alternative, received 8.24%, while the pro-European party, Democracy at Home, received 6.52%. Our Party, led by former Balti Mayor Renato Usatii, received 6.43%.

The Patriotic Bloc includes the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, led by former President Igor Dodon, the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova, led by former leader Vladimir Voronin, and the Future of Moldova party of former Prime Minister Vasile Tarlev. The Alternative Bloc consists of the National Alternative Movement, led by Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban, the Development and Consolidation Party of Moldova, led by former Prime Minister Ion Chicu, and the Civic Congress party, led by Mark Tkaciuk.