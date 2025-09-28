US to continue expecting Iran nuclear program deal — Department of State

WASHINGTON, September 28. /TASS/. The United States continues expecting that the deal on the Iranian nuclear program will be reached with Tehran, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in the statement released by the press service of the Department of State.

Sanctions and other restrictions of the UN in respect of Iran were resumed since 08:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time [midnight GMT], Rubio said. "President [Donald] Trump has been clear that diplomacy is still an option—a deal remains the best outcome for the Iranian people and the world. For that to happen, Iran must accept direct talks, held in good faith, without stalling or obfuscation," he added.

The UN Security Council earlier rejected the draft resolution tabled by Russia and China, which suggested renewing Council’s Resolution 2231 adopted in support of the deal on the Iran’s nuclear program.