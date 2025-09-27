Libyans would reject plans to resettle Palestinians from Gaza

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The majority of Libyans would not agree to the resettlement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya, UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Libya and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Hanna Tetteh said in an interview with TASS.

"I haven't heard that officially, so it's difficult for me to respond to something that is not formally accepted or has not been formally stated as a position of the Libyan government. But I don't think that would be popular with the Libyan people," she said.

"In Libya a lot of matters are discussed on social media. So, if you follow the commentary on these platforms and the responses from Libyans themselves, I think many of them do not welcome that prospect," Tetteh explained.