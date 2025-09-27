Israeli attacks kill over 70 Palestinians in Gaza Strip in past hours — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, September 27. /TASS/. The death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza City and its environs has reached 77, with 265 more injured, the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry reported.

According to it, 65,926 people have been killed and more than 167,000 injured in military operations in the Palestinian enclave since October 7, 2023.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of an offensive in Gaza City, aiming to finally defeat the Palestinian movement Hamas. Earlier, the Israeli army had repeatedly warned the local population of the need to leave the combat zones, including by dropping leaflets on the city.

According to the Maan news agency, thousands of Palestinians have fled to Al-Mawasi, where a humanitarian zone has been set up, as well as to Rafah and Khan Yunis in the southern part of the enclave. Maan noted that at least 900,000 people remain in the besieged city.