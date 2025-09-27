MSF suspending activities amid intensified Israeli offensive in Gaza City

GENEVA, September 27. /TASS/. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has been forced to suspend its activities in Gaza City due to the relentless Israeli offensive, the organization said in a statement.

"The escalating attacks from Israeli forces have created an unacceptable level of risk for our staff, forcing us to suspend lifesaving medical activities," MSF said. "We have been left with no choice but to stop our activities as our clinics are encircled by Israeli forces," the organization noted.

"While large numbers of people have fled south due to evacuation orders, there are still hundreds of thousands in Gaza City, who are unable to leave and have no other option but to stay," the statement said, emphasizing that the organization continues to work in the south and central part of the enclave.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the start of an intensive offensive operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, with the operation's stated goal being to dismantle the Palestinian movement Hamas.