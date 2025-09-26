Electoral authority bans Greater Moldova party from Sunday’s parliamentary election

CHISINAU, September 26. /TASS/. Moldova’s Central Election Commission banned the Greater Moldova party led by Victoria Furtuna from running in the upcoming parliamentary election on suspicion of illicit financing.

"The list of candidates from the Greater Moldova party is to be annulled," according to a resolution read out by the country’s deputy election chief Pavel Postica. The move was approved by the majority of CEC members, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Moldova will hold parliamentary elections on September 28.