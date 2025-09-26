Several drones spotted in skies of northern Germany — broadcaster

BERLIN, September 26. /TASS/. Several unidentified drones were spotted on Thursday night in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, NDR reported, citing regional Interior Minister Sabine Sutterlin-Waack.

According to the minister, police have not ruled out the possibility of espionage or sabotage. "With regard to the recent incidents in Denmark and other European countries, Schleswig-Holstein is actively cooperating [on the matter] with federal authorities and the Bundeswehr," she said. "The state police are significantly strengthening the drone defense system, including in coordination with the northern German states," she added.

On September 25, Reuters reported that Aalborg Airport in Denmark had temporarily closed and redirected three flights to other airports because of unidentified drones. Two days earlier, on September 23, the control tower at Copenhagen Airport told TASS that operations had been temporarily suspended. Reuters later reported, citing Danish police, that the airport had resumed operations but diverted at least 31 flights due to UAV activity. Police said they had no information about who was operating the drones.