Rosatom has already explored options to further expand Belarusian energy — Lukashenko

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian state corporation Rosatom has already developed options for the further expansion of Belarusian nuclear energy, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

"Rosatom has already explored options for further expanding our nuclear energy sector," Lukashenko stated.

According to him, Belarus is ready to begin constructing a new power unit or an entirely new plant if there is demand in western Russia or in Donbass.

Earlier on Friday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke of the possibility of building a nuclear power plant in the eastern part of the country, with a focus on serving Donbass and Novorossiya. Commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s proposal to build a nuclear power plant in eastern Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that financing is not a concern - if there is a consumer, it is not a problem.