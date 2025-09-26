UN General Assembly signals onset of Israel’s isolation — Erdogan

ANKARA, September 26. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that he observed the onset of Israel’s global isolation during the UN General Assembly. He made the comments to journalists from his press pool upon returning from the United States.

"At the UN General Assembly, we saw that Israel, with its oppression [of Palestinians] and crimes against humanity, has begun to face ostracism. The Palestinian struggle is much more widely recognized today than previously. All the cries of the people <…> trouble Israel even more today than before. Is there anyone left, apart from a handful of countries, who still backs Israel? Now they see who is right, who is wrong, who is oppressed, and who is the oppressor," Erdogan was quoted as saying by Anadolu news agency.

He stressed that "those who have committed so many massacres, human rights violations, and acts of genocide will be held accountablebefore the law and history," adding that "Gaza will once again become Palestinian territory.".