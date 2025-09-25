Early elections to Kyrgyz parliament to be held on November 30

BISHKEK, September 25. /TASS/. Early elections to the Kyrgyz Supreme Council (the country’s parliament, also known as Jogorku Kenesh) are to be held on November 30 following the decision by deputies to resign ahead of schedule, Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu announced.

"According to the law, early parliamentary elections must be held on November 30," he said.

On September 25, Supreme Council lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to dissolve the parliament prematurely. A group of Kyrgyz deputies put forward the initiative to resign early in the fall of this year, needing to collect at least 30 signatures from their colleagues to place this issue on the agenda. They justified their decision by arguing that, according to the constitution, the next parliamentary elections were not to be held until November 2026, followed by presidential elections just a month and a half later. The lawmakers argued that this would lead to an additional financial burden on the country, as well as technical and organizational difficulties for the Central Election Commission.

In turn, a source in the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission told TASS that, in accordance with the new legislation, 30 electoral districts will be formed for the early elections, and three deputies will be elected from each district. Currently, the Kyrgyz parliament has 90 members, some of whom were elected from party lists and some of whom were elected in single-mandate constituencies.

This is not the first time parliament has dissolved itself in modern Kyrgyz history. The first time this occurred was in 1994. The second time was in 2010, following the country's revolution and the overthrow of its second president, Kurmanbek Bakiyev. The powers of lawmakers were also terminated early by Bakiyev's presidential decree in 2007.