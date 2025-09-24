Situation at checkpoints ahead of Belarus-Poland border opening remains calm — TV

MINSK, September 24. /TASS/. The situation on the Belarus-Poland border remains calm several hours before the checkpoints resume operations, the Belarusian television channel Perviy Informatsionniy reported.

According to the channel, there are no major queues, vehicles currently remain in the waiting area. However, buses are beginning to gather. In particular, about 15 buses are already lined up at the Brest checkpoint.

The Polish side is scheduled to resume operations at the border checkpoints with Belarus at 1 a.m. Moscow time [10 p.m. GMT].

Poland closed all previously operational border crossings with Belarus overnight on September 12. In addition to the passenger transport checkpoint in Terespol, traffic ceased at the "Kukuryki-Kozlovichi" freight checkpoint and three railway crossings: "Kuznica Bialostocka"-"Grodno," "Siemianowka"-"Svisloch," and "Terespol"-"Brest." The decision was announced on September 9 by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who linked the move to the Belarus-Russia "Zapad 2025" exercises.