One more child, two teens added to Ukraine’s notorious Mirotvorets database

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. An 11-year-old child and two 17-year-old teenagers were added to the database of Ukraine’s notorious doxing website Mirotvorets, according to information obtained by TASS.

The extremist website now lists 11-year-old Alexey, 17-year-old Andrey and 17-year-old Olga, who were blacklisted for allegedly violating Ukraine’s state borders.

The database's creators regularly add Russians who entered the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR) after 2014. Those who end up on the extremist lists include children, teenagers, and elderly people. The website's creators often publish personal data such as document numbers and license plate numbers of cars in which their families traveled.

This is not the first time that children’s personal data has been published on the Mirotvorets website. Earlier, minors aged between 2 and 17 were entered into its database. In 2021, Faina Savenkova, a writer from the Lugansk People’s Republic who was 12 years old at the time, was placed on the registry. The website’s administrators alleged that the girl "participated in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." Savenkova noted that "the publishing of the personal information of children on such websites violates children’s rights."

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 in order to identify those who allegedly pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security, and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for some other reason.