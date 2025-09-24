CIS countries start modernization of joint air defense system

MINSK, September 24. /TASS/. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has started developing a unified air defense system, according to Lieutenant General Yury Dashkin, Secretary of the CIS Defense Ministers Council.

"The agreements that were reached are already being implemented, and all the allocated funds are being used as intended. We regularly report to the Committee of Chiefs of Staff as well as the Defense Ministers Council," Dashkin said in response to a TASS question about the start of efforts to develop the joint CIS air defense system, for which the Commonwealth countries had agreed to allocate funds in December 2024.

He added that a great number of drills and joint exercises are being conducted, both practical and command post. "We share a truly unique experience in the use of air defense forces to ensure reliable protection of our states, so that our citizens can work and live in peace," the lieutenant general added.

On September 24, Minsk hosted a meeting of the CIS Committee of Chiefs of Staff.