Kazakhstan can be platform for negotiations on Ukraine but not mediator — Tokayev

ASTANA, September 24. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is not a mediator in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and it does not see itself in such a role, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, adding that the parties are capable of conducting dialogue independently. That said, the republic can do a good turn and provide a platform for negotiations if the two sides are ready for that, he noted.

"Kazakhstan is not a mediator in the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it does not see itself as one. In my view, both sides are capable of conducting dialogue on all contentious issues bilaterally and at various levels. I have always believed and publicly stated that the Ukrainian crisis is extremely complex and cannot be simplified," he told Tengrinews.

The republic advocates for the start of direct negotiations at the highest level between Russia and Ukraine, "but preliminary work is needed to achieve mutual understanding," Tokayev added. "While not a mediator, Kazakhstan is nevertheless ready, if necessary, to offer its good offices as a venue for negotiations and meetings at all levels," he stressed.

"Highest-level meetings are carefully prepared at the expert level by diplomats and other services, this is an axiom and a primer taken together," the Kazakh leader said. "Hoping for a practical result in the context of continued military action without a ceasefire, with disagreements on all the main issues on the agenda, is, frankly speaking, an unrealistic approach," he concluded.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RBC on September 24 that discussion about the location of possible negotiations, including Moscow, Kazakhstan and Geneva, is a secondary issue as Kiev has not shown any desire to create working groups for the settlement.