Talks with US do not serve Iran's national interests — supreme leader

TEHRAN, September 23. /TASS/. Negotiations with the US in the current situation are of no benefit to Iran and cannot prevent harm to the country, the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said.

"In the current situation, negotiations with the US government do not serve our national interests, do not benefit us in any way, and will not prevent any harm," he said during a televised address to the Iranian people.

According to Iran’s supreme leader, the talks that the US wants and is talking about "are dictation, not dialogue." "Because the US side has predetermined the outcome of the negotiations, that is, it has announced that the result will only be the suspension of uranium enrichment and all nuclear activities in Iran," Khamenei emphasized.

Five rounds of negotiations between Iran and the US on the nuclear dossier ended without result in 2025 due to the start of Israel's military operation against Iran and US air strikes on its nuclear facilities. Meanwhile, representatives of the E3 countries held talks with Tehran but were unable to mediate a new agreement on Iran's nuclear program.