Iran, E3 countries agree to continue negotiations on nuclear program

TEHRAN, September 23. /TASS/. At a meeting in New York with his counterparts from the E3 countries (the UK, Germany, and France), Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi put forward proposals to settle the crisis surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program, the Foreign Ministry reported.

"Given the unjustified and illegal actions to reinstate UN Security Council sanctions, some ideas and proposals were put forward at this meeting on continuing diplomatic negotiations [to settle the crisis], and it was decided to continue consultations with all interested sides," the ministry said in a statement.

Araghchi drew the attention of the E3 foreign ministers to Tehran's responsible steps to restore cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and emphasized the need for European states to take symmetrical steps. According to the statement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas was also present at the talks.

On August 28, the UK, Germany, and France initiated the launch of a mechanism to reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Iran. On September 19, the world organization rejected a resolution not to renew sanctions against Iran. Russia, Algeria, China, and Pakistan voted in favor of this document. Nine members of the Security Council (including the UK, the US, and France) voted against it, and two abstained.