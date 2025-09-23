Zaporozhye NPP’s last power supply line cut by Ukrainian fire

MELITOPOL, September 23. /TASS/. The last high-voltage external power supply line of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been cut as a result of Ukrainian fire, the plant said on Telegram.

"As a result of Ukrainian armed forces’ fire, the high-voltage 750 kV Dneprovskaya power supply line has been cut," the ZNPP said. "The plant’s systems are safe. The personnel are constantly monitoring the equipment’s parameters."

No safety violations have been registered, the plant added.

"Radiation levels at the ZNPP site, in its protective zone and in the monitoring zone remain within the norm and do not exceed the natural background levels," it said.