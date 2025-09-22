Hungary tries to persuade EU not to impose measures against Druzhba pipeline — Szijjarto

UN, September 22. /TASS/. Budapest will not be able to block trade restrictions on Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, but is trying to persuade the European Union not to harm Hungary's interests, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told TASS on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.

"When it comes to sanctions, it's simple and easy because imposing sanction measures require a unanimity, which we definitely will not participate. So, there will be no unanimity, which means that no sanctions can be introduced. When it comes to the trade measures, there a QMB (a qualified majority - TASS) is needed. So, we can't veto, but, but we try to convince European colleagues not to, not to harm our interest so badly," he said.

Earlier Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the European Union is considering imposing trade restrictions on fuel supplies from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline. According to the publication, these plans are unrelated to the EU's new 19th package of anti-Russian restrictions, which would affect Russian LNG and oil tankers the European Commission classifies as part of the so-called shadow fleet.