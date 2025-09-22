New US permanent envoy in UN calls on Russia, Ukraine to engage in direct talks

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. New US Permanent Representative to the UN, Mike Waltz, has called on Russia and Ukraine to hold direct talks to peacefully settle the conflict.

"I call on Russia to negotiate directly with Ukraine about that war," he said at a UN Security Council meeting.

Waltz added that the US administration, led by President Donald Trump, had "spent an enormous amount of time and effort" to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and expected that "Russia will seek ways to de-escalate" the conflict.