Kim Jong Un says Trump left "good memories" of himself

SEOUL, September 22. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated that his communication with current US President Donald Trump left "good memories" of the US leader, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The North Korean leader called the concept of denuclearization "meaningless." "If the United States abandons the absurd concept of denuclearization, acknowledges reality and sincerely wishes to coexist peacefully with us, there is no reason not to sit down with them at the negotiating table. Personally, I have good memories of the current US president," Kim Jong Un stated.

In June, 2018, the first US-North Korean summit took place in Singapore. In February, 2019, Trump and Kim Jong Un met for the second time in Hanoi, but no joint document was signed after several meetings - including ones behind closed doors. In June 30, 2019, Trump and Kim Jong Un met for the third time at the demilitarized zone on the border between the two Koreas.