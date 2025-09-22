Kim Jong Un says North Korea has no intention to engage in dialogue with South Korea

SEOUL, September 22. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated that Pyongyang does not intend to engage in dialogue with the Republic of Korea or pursue reunification, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

"Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again clarify our position regarding relations with the Republic of Korea. We have nothing to discuss with the Republic of Korea, and we have no shared affairs with them," Kim Jong Un said during a regular session of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the country.

According to him, the North and South Koreas have "effectively acted as two [separate] states" on the world stage in recent decades. Kim Jong Un recalled that the two countries joined the United Nations in 1991.

"Our decision to recognize the Republic of Korea as another, most hostile state was not sudden; it was not made yesterday or today. There is nothing new in this. It is merely an acknowledgment of facts," Kim Jong Un emphasized.

"There is absolutely no need for unification," Kim Jong Un added. "Is there any example in history where such hostile states have unified?" the country's leader said. "Why would we want such a unification if one [of the two] disappears?" Kim Jong Un asked.

"We will enshrine in law that we and the Republic of Korea are different and that we represent two distinct states that cannot unify," he concluded.