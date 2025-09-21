Netanyahu announces ‘certain progress’ in talks with Syria

TEL AVIV, September 21. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there has been "certain progress" in negotiations with Syria’s new leadership, according to a statement from his office following the weekly cabinet meeting.

"Our victories against Hezbollah opened a window to unimaginable possibilities, that’s the possibility of peace with our neighbors to the north. We’re conducting contacts and there has been certain progress with the Syrians, but that’s still a vision for the future," he said.