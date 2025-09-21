Current UN structure incapable of meeting modern challenges, Erdogan says

ANKARA, September 21. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for reform of the United Nations, as he believes it is unable to deal with modern challenges, speaking to reporters in Istanbul ahead of his departure for New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

"We see that the current UN structure, mirroring 80-year-old circumstances, is inadequate for fulfilling its modern tasks. There is no justification for leaving the resolution of humanitarian crises to countries with veto power in the Security Council. We first stated this twelve years ago from the UN rostrum, pointing out that the world is more than five [permanent members of the UN Security Council]. Over the past years, the fairness of our assessment has been repeatedly confirmed. Even the secretary-general has begun to openly speak about the urgent need for UN reform," Erdogan said.

He emphasized that Turkey "has always supported efforts to reform the UN and will continue to do so." "At the General Assembly, I will reiterate our position, which reflects the conscience of humanity and contributes to the resolution of these issues. In my speech, I will highlight the humanitarian disaster and atrocities in the Gaza Strip. We will also touch upon Turkey’s efforts to establish stability in the region and its contribution to maintaining international peace," the Turkish leader added.

Regarding the Middle East, Erdogan noted that "many countries have recognized the state of Palestine" and expressed hope that "these decisions on recognition will accelerate the implementation of the two-state solution." "In the coming days, we will see several more states recognize Palestine. This will, of course, be especially gratifying for us. We hope that the more countries there are, the more progress will be made in the recognition of Palestine," he said.

Touching on Syria, Erdogan said Turkey "will not leave Syria alone and will use all available opportunities to strengthen it on a daily basis." "Recently in Qatar, we met with [Syrian interim President] Ahmed al-Sharaa and his foreign minister. This meeting was followed by a visit to Syria by our intelligence director. We will soon welcome Mr. al-Sharaa to Ankara. We will also have the opportunity to meet with them at the Turkish House in the US on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly," he added.