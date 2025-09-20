US wants to revoke temporary protected status of over 300,000 Venezuelans — newspaper

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to issue a ruling that would allow more than 300,000 Venezuelan citizens to be stripped of their "temporary protected person" status, Politico reported.

According to the newspaper, the US Justice Department has asked the court to suspend the ruling that the Trump administration unlawfully deprived Venezuelan citizens of their legal grounds for staying in the US after being forced to leave their country.

According to US solicitor general John Sauer, the May Supreme Court ruling, which resulted in 350,000 Venezuelans losing their special status, should also apply to the current case.

Venezuelans were granted the status of "temporarily protected persons" in March 2021 and it has been extended multiple times since then. It implies the issuance of work and temporary residence permits to citizens of a particular country in the US. However, this status does not provide the right to permanent residence.