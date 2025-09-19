Trump to soon hear report on incident involving fighter jets in Estonia

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he would soon be briefed on allegations of violations of Estonia's airspace.

"I am going to have to look at it. They are going to be briefing me in a short while," the US leader said, adding that he "does not love it" and that it could "be big trouble."

Earlier, Estonian authorities said that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated the country’s airspace on the morning of September 19.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that all Russian military flights are conducted in strict accordance with international airspace regulations.