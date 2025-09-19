Bodies of 33 Palestinians found after Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in past 24 hours

CAIRO, September 19. /TASS/. The bodies of about 33 Palestinians, killed in continued combat and Israeli airstrikes, have been uncovered in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to the agency, over the past day, at least 146 individuals sustained wounds. Since October 2023, the total number of victims in Gaza has reached 65,174 with over 166,000 injured. Another 440 residents of the embattled enclave, including 147 children, have died from starvation.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the launch of Israel’s intensive offensive operation in Gaza City, the enclave’s capital, aiming to fully defeat the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas. Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) repeatedly warned civilians about the need to leave the combat zone, including by dropping leaflets.

Tensions erupted again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border settlements and seizing hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the enclave to dismantle Hamas’ military and political structure and rescue all those kidnapped.