Zelensky tries to pull NATO in war with Russia, former Polish prime minister says

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is trying to drag the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization into an armed conflict with Russia, Poland’s former Prime Minister (2001-2004) Leszek Miller told Radio Zet.

"Ukraine is interested in engaging NATO countries in combat while we are interested in staying as far away from it as possible," he noted. According to the ex-premier, Zelensky’s goal "is to trigger NATO’s collective military response in the form of troops from the alliance’s member states appearing in Ukraine and launching direct combat against Russia." Miller also opined that "nobody in the world would want to attack NATO.".