MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is skeptical about the hypothetical deployment of UN peacekeepers to the country because it considers the organization's mechanisms ineffective, the department’s spokesman Georgy Tikhiy said.

Earlier, UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock suggested that, once negotiations to settle the Ukrainian crisis have concluded, a peacekeeping mission could be sent to Ukraine under the auspices of the UN.

As Tikhiy recalled, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga opined that the OSCE and UN mechanisms that had previously been used to monitor the ceasefire "had already proven their ineffectiveness." "Therefore, we are skeptical about the use of UN and OSCE mechanisms in the context of a peaceful settlement or ceasefire," the Foreign Ministry spokesman explained.

Following Vladimir Zelensky's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington on August 18, European politicians have once again raised the topic of potentially sending Western servicemen to Ukraine as a security guarantee in the event of a settlement to the crisis. Moscow opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. On August 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Russia would find it unacceptable for Ukraine to receive security guarantees through "foreign military intervention in any part of Ukrainian territory.".