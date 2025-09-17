Hamas military wing moves hostages in Gaza to safer places — TV

CAIRO, September 17. /TASS/. The military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement the Izz Al-Din al-Qassam Brigades has moved the Israeli hostages it's holding in Gaza City, citing a threat to their lives, Al Hadath TV channel reported.

According to its source in Hamas, guards escorted the prisoners to safer areas of the city. According to the source, the fate of the hostages remains unknown because of the developing ground operation of the Israel Defense Forces in the administrative center of the Palestinian enclave. There is no information on how many prisoners are currently being held in the city.

The aim of the intensive offensive operation is to defeat Hamas. The Quds portal, which is close to the radicals, claimed that at least 79 people died in the administrative center of the sector alone on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported that 21 Palestinians had been killed in Gaza City since the beginning of the day.