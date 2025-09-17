EU to take decision on Russia's frozen assets by October 23 — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, September 17. /TASS/. EU finance ministers may discuss the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine at a meeting in Copenhagen on September 19-20, Bloomberg wrote citing sources, adding that a decision on the issue could be reached by the EU leaders' summit on October 23-24.

The discussion of this topic is once again intensifying in the EU amid the call by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen "to work urgently on a new solution to finance Ukraine’s war effort on the basis of the immobilized Russian assets," the agency wrote. Another factor mentioned is pressure from the United States, which is urging Europe to make more active use of Russian frozen funds.

Moreover, Europe fears that the US may stop supporting Ukraine, which would place the burden of financial support on the European Union and Germany, its largest economy. Against this backdrop, the German government, which had previously been critical of the use of frozen Russian assets, has changed its position and considers it possible to "maximize the returns from the funds," the agency said.