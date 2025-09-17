Utah attorney convinced there are enough grounds to try Robinson

NEW YORK, September 17. /TASS/. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray is convinced that the prosecution has enough evidence to try James Robinson for Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

"This is obviously just the first stage of the criminal proceedings. He is entitled to a preliminary hearing, and at that preliminary hearing it'll be our burden to establish probable cause that he committed these crimes, and the purpose of that preliminary hearing is to ensure that we have sufficient evidence to go to a trial. We're confident that we meet that burden," he told Fox News in an interview.

Gray added that the defense has "already sent in social workers" to assess Robinson’s mental health.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 during his speech at the university in Orem, Utah. The activist was a supporter of President Donald Trump and, according to the Associated Press, contributed significantly to his victory in the last presidential election. Kirk has repeatedly opposed American military aid to Ukraine.

The suspect in the murder, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was detained on the evening of September 11. He was handed over to the authorities by his father, who said his son confessed to him what he did. US President Donald Trump stated he hopes Robinson is convicted and sentenced to death. Utah Governor Spencer Cox said the authorities presume that Robinson acted alone.

On September 16, Robinson was officially charged on seven counts. Count one is aggravated murder, while count two is felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury. He was also charged with two episodes of obstruction of justice, for trying to hide his weapon and change clothes after the crime. The suspect was also charged with two counts of witness tampering and the commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.