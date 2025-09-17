Russia to participate in 12th Beijing's annual Xiangshan Forum on security

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. Delegations from Russia and around 100 other countries have arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing to take part in12th Beijing's annual Xiangshan Forum on security to be held on September 17-19.

The main theme of this large-scale event is ‘Upholding International Order and Promoting Peaceful Development.’

The conference will bring together military and defense chiefs, delegates representing international organization and think tanks, university rectors, experts and scientists. Over the next three days, they will discuss key security issues and exchange opinions on the most pressing issues of the global agenda.

According to preliminary calculations, the forum will bring together around 1,800 participants, including journalists.

The Russian defense ministry’s delegation will include Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivileva, the head of the Main Military-Medical Directorate Dmitry Trishkin and the head of the Social Guarantees Department Yulia Yarkoyeva.

Among Russian experts, who plan to speak at the forum are honorary chairman of the Presidium of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy (CFDP) Sergey Karaganov, senior vice president of the Russian Center for Policy Studies (PIR Center), Lt.-Gen. (Ret.) Yevgeny Buzhinsky, research fellow at the Center for International Security at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) Dmitry Stefanovich and editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko.

The Xiangshan Forum has been organized annually since 2006 by the Chinese People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Sciences. The event traditionally focuses on international security cooperation in Asia-Pacific and on the global scale. Its main principles are equality, transparency, tolerance and experience sharing.