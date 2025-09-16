Belarus posing no threat with Zapad 2025 drills — Lukashenko

MINSK, September 16. /TASS/. The Belarusian-Russian Zapad 2025 exercises are not intended to intimidate anyone, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a state awards ceremony on the eve of National Unity Day.

"The drills that are taking place in Belarus today are planned. Belarusian-Russian exercises. And we practice everything there. They know it too, and we don't hide it. Starting from firing conventional small arms to atomic warheads. Again, we need to be able to do it all. Otherwise, why is it on the territory of Belarus? But in no case are we going to threaten anyone with this," BelTA news agency quoted the head of state as saying.

"And if anyone feels the need to justify their actions to the upset neighbors next door, that is their problem – let them mislead their own people. This is only temporary. As I said, Poles, Lithuanians, and Latvians are smart; they will understand the real issues, just as the Ukrainians did. We have fewer problems from them, even though there is a war ongoing," Lukashenko said.

President addressed the Belarusian military: "Always stay alert. Today, fortunately, the Russians can contribute a lot. Unfortunately, this is connected to the war. They are ready to share their skills and training with us free of charge. We must learn. If we want to survive, we need to be capable of everything. I speak to you as a fellow military man."

The Zapad 2025 exercises began on September 12 and will conclude on September 16.